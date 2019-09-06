Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.08. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 2,560,807 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on LL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $289.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.
In other news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 126,595 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.