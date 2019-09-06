Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.08. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 2,560,807 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on LL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $289.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 126,595 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.