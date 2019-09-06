LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,117 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.93% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $98,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,982,000 after buying an additional 2,194,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,128,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,061,000 after buying an additional 668,232 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 445,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 431,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 539.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 403,753 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.56. 677,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,115. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0806 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

