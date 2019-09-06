LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,541,000 after acquiring an additional 497,167 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 755,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 455,351 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 380,796 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 239,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,786,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 1,268,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,111. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

