LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.87% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

IDU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.73. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.78 and a 1 year high of $161.10.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

