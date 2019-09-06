LPL Financial LLC Purchases 27,834 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 281,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,901. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10.

