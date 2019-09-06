LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,956 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

