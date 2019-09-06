LPL Financial LLC Purchases 157,750 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $27.71.

