LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,329 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,773 shares of company stock valued at $948,207 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 657,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,378.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average is $161.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.