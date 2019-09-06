LPL Financial LLC Has $16.65 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

