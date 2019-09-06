LPL Financial LLC Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 102.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.33. 30,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average is $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

