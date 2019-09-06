LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,314,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.49. 2,114,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,953. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

