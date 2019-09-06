LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $36.44. 53,800 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

