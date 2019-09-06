LPL Financial LLC Buys 93,108 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3,236.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 1,503,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,256,183. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

