LPL Financial LLC Acquires 33,280 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $18,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BCE by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 12.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. 17,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins cut BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

