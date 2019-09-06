LPL Financial LLC Acquires 25,034 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $25,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,776,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after buying an additional 105,044 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,765,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,085,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.7% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,605,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,233,000 after purchasing an additional 328,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,633. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

