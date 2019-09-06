Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 465 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 58,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,649. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 566,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,236. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $116.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.