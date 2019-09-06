Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,530. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.