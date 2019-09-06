Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 18,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,240,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,109,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

