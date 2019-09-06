Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.80. 9,037,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,917,308. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

