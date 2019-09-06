Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 8,280,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,413,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $206.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $288,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

