Loopring Price Tops $0.0334 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx and Bithumb. Loopring has a market capitalization of $30.14 million and $3.98 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00209418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.01233277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 901,429,102 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit, OTCBTC, Binance, Tokenomy, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, Bittrex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bithumb, DragonEX, AirSwap, IDAX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

