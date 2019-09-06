LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.55

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 19733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

