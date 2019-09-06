Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$37.33 and last traded at C$37.33, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.40.

Logistec Company Profile (TSE:LGT.B)

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

