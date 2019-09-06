Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Major Shareholder Gc Venture Lh Manager, Llc Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) major shareholder Gc Venture Lh Manager, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LVGO traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 5,679,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,003. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $45.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

