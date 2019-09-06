LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) vs. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Financial Analysis

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get LivaNova alerts:

This table compares LivaNova and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -23.86% 8.56% 5.16% TransMedics Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LivaNova and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 2 4 0 2.67 TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

LivaNova presently has a consensus price target of $107.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.37%. TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.45%. Given TransMedics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than LivaNova.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LivaNova and TransMedics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.11 billion 3.36 -$189.40 million $3.17 24.26 TransMedics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransMedics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

Summary

LivaNova beats TransMedics Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.