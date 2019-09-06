LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Market Capitalization Achieves $5,832.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $5,832.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,987.11 or 2.20506411 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 129.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00018897 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000829 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

