Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Purchases $65,257.50 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Jason Aryeh acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.01 per share, with a total value of $65,257.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,333.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Aryeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Jason Aryeh acquired 746 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.01 per share, with a total value of $67,147.46.

On Monday, July 29th, Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.01 per share, with a total value of $26,502.50.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Jason Aryeh acquired 4,004 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.22 per share, with a total value of $397,276.88.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.01 per share, with a total value of $26,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.72. 303,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $278.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

