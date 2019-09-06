Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,804.29 ($49.71).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,692 ($48.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,978.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,159.12.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,225 ($42.14) per share, for a total transaction of £387 ($505.68). Insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $110,448 over the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.