Leerink Swann Analysts Give Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) a $157.00 Price Target

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been given a $157.00 price target by Leerink Swann in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.19% from the company’s previous close.

ALXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

ALXN traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,171. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

