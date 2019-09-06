Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Le Chateau Inc. (CVE:CTU) rose 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,533.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.07 million for the quarter.

Le Château Inc operates as a specialty retailer. The company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and footwear for women and men. As of December 21, 2018, it operated a network of 143 prime locations under the Le Château brand in Canada, as well as an e-commerce platform in Canada and the United States.

