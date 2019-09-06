Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Sells $60,900.12 in Stock

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $60,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -593.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.20. Laureate Education Inc has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $19,252,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $8,523,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

