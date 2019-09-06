Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Sells $60,900.12 in Stock

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $60,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -593.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.20. Laureate Education Inc has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
