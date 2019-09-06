Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CEO Timothy C. Crew Buys 2,000 Shares

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $16,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,819.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lannett stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 152,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,123. The stock has a market cap of $432.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.19. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.28 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a positive return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Lannett to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lannett by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lannett by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lannett by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

