L. Dyson Dryden Sells 92,032 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,711,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,522,114 shares in the company, valued at $28,311,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 50,251 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $943,211.27.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $929.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.18. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.58 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28,380.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,707,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 362,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 340,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,718,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

