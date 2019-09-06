Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kyocera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

KYOCY stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

