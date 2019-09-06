Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a positive rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 3,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.50 and a quick ratio of 23.50. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $689.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.59.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $11,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 376,172 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 1,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $5,940,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

