Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.14, 574,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 263,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $27.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 164.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 22.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 599.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

