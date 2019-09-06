Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Up 5.3%

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.27, 183,705 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 135,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a current ratio of 49.80. The company has a market cap of $738.36 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,186.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 204.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 622,959 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 984.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 642,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 582,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 989.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 546,317 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 54.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 497,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 174,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 40.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

