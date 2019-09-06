Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

