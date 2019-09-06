Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.05.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 6,349,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,115,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

