Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.20 million.Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $0.76-0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 41,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

