Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.84 EPS.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.17. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

