Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $0.76-0.84 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 16,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $64.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

