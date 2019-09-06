Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,300 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,001 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 104.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,127,000 after purchasing an additional 513,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,373,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 329,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,170. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,993. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

