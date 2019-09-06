Korea Investment CORP Sells 314,028 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314,028 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after buying an additional 655,356 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 423,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,504,000 after buying an additional 293,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 224,592 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 1,355,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,610. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.