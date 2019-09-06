Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,281 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,139. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

