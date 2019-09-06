Korea Investment CORP Sells 106,600 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $16,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 101.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,953.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. 4,211,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,171,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.