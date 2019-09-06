Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.35% of Sealed Air worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,677. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

