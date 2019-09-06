Korea Investment CORP Has $31.57 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,189,000 after buying an additional 310,086 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 69,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.35.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $124.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.68. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.