Korea Investment CORP Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,224,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after purchasing an additional 61,827 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,668 shares of company stock worth $3,462,937. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

