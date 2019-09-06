Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,458. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.